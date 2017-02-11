Allied hospitals receiving child patients with measles and complications

February to April the most suitable season for transmission

of highly contagious infection

Rawalpindi

The three teaching hospitals in town have started receiving child patients with measles and its complications though the number is small yet it is alarming because, according to health experts, the existing weather conditions are considered as the most suitable for transmission of highly contagious infection.

On average, two of the three allied hospitals including Holy Family Hospital and Benazir Bhutto Hospital, which are operating paediatrics departments, are receiving five to 10 patients with measles or its complications daily and the possibility of an epidemic of the infection cannot be ruled out.

At present, only one to two per cent of total child patients visiting paediatrics outpatient departments at BBH and HFH are with measles but the situation can be more alarming if proper preventive measures are not taken well in time by parents, said Head of paediatrics Department at Rawalpindi Medical College and allied hospitals Professor Dr. Rai Muhammad Asghar when contacted by ‘The News’ on Friday.

He added that the incidence of measles at this time is alarming because weather conditions from February to April in this region of the country are most suitable for transmission of the infection. Parents should take extra care of their children to avoid a possible epidemic of the infection, he said.

It is worth mentioning here that the child population in this region of the country faced the longest epidemic of the infection in known history some three-and-a-half years back.

In the previous epidemic of measles that started in the summer of 2012 and lasted till August in 2013, not less than 1200 patients were registered at the allied hospitals of which 15 died of the infection and its co-morbidities.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday has revealed that on average, the allied hospitals are admitting three to four child patients with measles or its complications daily but the alarming fact is that all patients of the infection reaching allied hospitals were found unvaccinated.

Professor Rai said that many of the child patients being admitted to the allied hospitals with measles were below nine months of age.

Measles is a highly contagious infection of the respiratory system. It is caused by a virus. Its symptoms include severe coughing, sneezing, runny nose, high fever, watery red eyes and full-body rash. The measles virus reduces the immunity and children who have had measles – especially those who are undernourished – may die of pneumonia, diarrhoea and encephalitis later on.

Professor Rai said the incidence of measles among children below nine months of age is alarming as infants get immunity against the infection through mothers’ placenta and are protected against measles for the first six months and that is why vaccination against measles is started at the age of nine months.

He said the best prevention against measles is administration of measles vaccine that is administered to children twice, first at the age of nine months and then at the age of 15 months. Children who have missed the routine measles vaccination can be administered measles vaccine as catch-up activity at any time in life, he said.

For catch-up vaccination, two doses of measles vaccine are administered with 4-week interval, he explained. Two doses of measles vaccine is a must to avoid measles and parents must be aware of the fact, said Dr. Rai.

Studies reveal that measles is spread through coughing or sneezing either through aerosol transmission or through contact with fluids from an infected person’s nose or mouth. It is believed that up to 90 per cent of people without immunity sharing living space with an infected person may catch the infection.

After contracting measles, the child patients become at risk of pneumonia that claims life in most of the cases and to avoid it, children must be vaccinated against pneumonia, said Dr. Rai.

He added that parents can take their children from six months of age to 10 years of age to the allied hospitals for vaccination against measles.

