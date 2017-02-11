Rawalpindi

Roots Garden Schools and Roots IVY Schools launched month long Chinese New Year festivities with full fervor.

Bilateral relations and friendship between the two nations are reaching new heights of cooperation in almost all sectors of our economy, trade, communication, defence production and cultural understanding. To enhance the relationship, Roots School System (RSS) took the first initiative in the country by introducing Chinese language in our schools nationwide. Thus, setting a benchmark for others to follow to promote cultural understanding between the youth of the two countries.

On this momentous occasion, students of Roots gave colourful performances and captivated the audience with their enchanting, mystifying folk music and the cultures of the land of contrast-China. Students also showcased Lion and dragon dance.

