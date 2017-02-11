Islamabad

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has planned to give two mobile libraries to the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) for the schoolchildren of Islamabad.

The libraries will be offered under the USAID-funded Pakistan Reading Project being executed in Islamabad and other parts of the country, according to a relevant CADD official.

The USAID is the US government's agency primarily responsible for administering civilian foreign aid.

The official said it was a five-year $160 million project meant to support the provincial and regional departments of education to improve reading skills of 1.3 million children in grades one and two. He said the project was about improvement of classroom learning environment for reading, developing and expanding policies and systems for reading and community-based support for reading in Pakistan.

0



0







CADD to get mobile libraries was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 11, 2017 and was last updated on February 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185490-CADD-to-get-mobile-libraries/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "CADD to get mobile libraries" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185490-CADD-to-get-mobile-libraries.