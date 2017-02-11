Islamabad

Women's Action Forum (WAF) has expressed serious concern on the approval of Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) Bill 2016 from the National Assembly.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Forum warned the bill passed recently which seeks to give legal cover to ‘Jirgas’ and ‘Panchayats’ can have serious repercussions for vulnerable groups especially women.

“WAF would like to remind the legislators that ‘Jirgas’ and ‘Panchayats’ in Pakistan have been responsible for passing the most illegal judgments and inflicting horrifying and inhuman punishments and suffering on women and the poor,” it states.

It further mentions that punishments against women have included women of the accused family being gang raped and little girls and women being offered as compensation for murder and other crimes to the aggrieved party. It says that there have been several occasions when people have been made to walk on burning coal to prove their innocence.

“This is happening because ‘Jirgas’ and ‘Panchayats’ are traditionally composed of influential people and clerics who have deep patriarchal biases and are absolutely ignorant of law and human rights norms.”

It says that ‘Jirgas’ are said to be preferred because there is a myth that they deliver prompt "justice". “While attempts are being made to legalise these patently unjust institutions, even though they were declared illegal by the Sindh High Court in 2005, little effort is being made to streamline the regular criminal justice system,” the statement mentions.

The statement further points out that family disputes, dissolution of marriages and maintenance come under the purview of Family Laws and Family Courts. “There is absolutely no justification of including them in the ADR Bill. Family laws need to be strengthened, not emasculated.”

“We are aware that ADRs have proved useful in some countries, but we are firmly of the opinion that ADRs in the patriarchal and socially unjust and unequal conditions that prevail in Pakistan today are not acceptable. It is shocking that such an important Bill has been passed by only 23 members in a house of 342. WAF condemns this circumvention of democracy,” says the statement.

0



0







WAF expresses serious concern over approval of Alternate Dispute Resolution Bill was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 11, 2017 and was last updated on February 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185489-WAF-expresses-serious-concern-over-approval-of-Alternate-Dispute-Resolution-Bill/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "WAF expresses serious concern over approval of Alternate Dispute Resolution Bill" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185489-WAF-expresses-serious-concern-over-approval-of-Alternate-Dispute-Resolution-Bill.