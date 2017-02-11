Islamabad

The Ministry of Human Rights plans to develop an android application for the report on any human rights violation against the children.

In this regard, a meeting, under the chair of the Secretary Ministry of Human Rights, was held here with the Country Director of Islamic Relief (IR) in the Ministry of Human Rights office.

The objective of the meeting was to share the idea of a development of an android application ‘Communities Connected – Child Protected.’

The representative of IR highlighted the salient feature of the proposed application. He stated that Islamic Relief intends to bring community, state authorities, telecom industry and social safety nets organisations together for combating the issue of violence against children in collaboration with Ministry of Human Rights.

The secretary appreciated the endeavours and proposed project of the IRC. She further directed to conduct a meeting with Capital Administration ad Development Division (CADD) because the Social Welfare and health outlets at ICT are under the ambit of CADD.

In the meeting, it was decided that a detailed meeting to be conducted shortly with Director General (International Cooperation), for Ministry of Human Rights, to finalise the proposed project.

