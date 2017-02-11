Private lawyer stops fighting Sindh govt case in SC

Makhdom Ali Khan tells apex court he does not want to get embarrassed in light of its observation discouraging state institutions from hiring private lawyers against hefty fees; Hajj corruption case also adjourned

A senior lawyer of Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday refused to further represent the Sindh government in a case pertaining to the appointment of advisers for Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Former attorney general and senior lawyer Makhdom Ali Khan appeared before a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, hearing a case relating to appointment of advisers.

Makhdom Ali Khan who was representing the Sindh government in the instant matter in private capacity recused himself from representing the provincial government in view of the apex court judgment, released the other day, taking exception to the practice carried out by federal and provincial departments hiring services of private lawyers in different cases and paying huge sums from the national kitty as their fees.

“I don’t want to be embarrassed and withdraw my services as a private counsel, representing the provincial government in the instant matter”, Makhdom Ali Khan told the bench.

Makhdom Ali Khanm who is also representing the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the pending PanamaLeaks case told the court that keeping in view the recent judgment, released by the apex court, he cannot further represent the provincial government in the mater in hand.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the case for date-in-office (Indefinite period).

It is pertinent to mention here that a three-member bench of the apex court headed Justice Dost Muhammad Khan and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Faisal Arab issued a 19-page judgment in the case of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) former chairman Rasheed Ahmad.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, member of the bench while authoring the written judgment ruled as to if the governments do not follow the order before engaging a private advocate then any statement made before a court or comments/written statement that are filed would not be binding on the concerned government.

The court further ruled that to pay the fee of such private advocates would constitute financial impropriety by the person who does so, on behalf of the government, subjecting him/her to disciplinary action in accordance with the applicable law.

Meanwhile, another three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ameer Hani Muslim while hearing the appeal of former Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Hamid Saeed Kazmi on Thursday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) not to hire any attorney as a special prosecutor in a private capacity.

The court directed that those lawyers who had already received fees for representing the government departments in a private capacity should continue by appearing before the courts until the disposal of their respective cases but in future no lawyer could represent the government departments in a private capacity.

The court gave these orders when it noticed during the appeal of Hamid Saeed Kazmi that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had appointed a special prosecutor in the matter in hand.

The court questioned under what law, the FIA appointed a Special Prosecutor in a private capacity and sought explanation from Director (Legal) FIA.

Sardar Latif Khosa, counsel for former federal minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi, who is behind the bars for the last over two years for his alleged involvement in Hajj scam, told the court that his client had undergone half of his sentence . He said that the special prosecutor, appointed by the FIA, was not appearing before the court.

Meanwhile, Director Legal FIA while appearing before the court submitted that the Agency has appointed Chaudhry Azhar as special prosecutor and paid him Rs4.4 million.

Latif Khosa submitted that Makhdom Ali Khan who was appointed by the Sindh government in a case has recused himself from the said case in accordance with the recent judgment given by the apex court.

The court observed that maybe Makhdom Ali Khan have returned the fees to the provincial government but the special prosecutor appointed by the FIA may not be in a position to return the fee. The court said that it would examine the matter but directed the FIA if the special prosecutor was not available then Attorney General should assist the court and adjourned the hearing until Monday.

On July, 3, 2016, the Islamabad High Court had rejected the bail plea of former minister of religious affairs Hamid Saeed Kazmi who was convicted by a court in Hajj corruption case.

Kazmi had challenged the court verdict in Islamabad High Court (IHC) and pleaded for his release but after his bail was rejected he filed an appeal in the Supreme Court.

The Hajj corruption scandal rocked the country between 2010 and 2012, and led to the departure of Hamid Saeed Kazmi from the federal cabinet.

The Hajj scandal came out in the open after the Supreme Court had took suo motu notice of the plight of the Hajj pilgrims in year 2010.

