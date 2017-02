Islamabad

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Islamabad ameeer Zubair Farooq in consultation with District Shoora has appointed Maulana Ameer Usman as general secretary of JI Islamabad.

The naib ameers of Islamabad will include Hafiz Tanveer Ahmad, Kashif Chaudhry, Malik Abdul Aziz, Tahseen Ahmad Khalid, and Maas Siddiqui.

Syed Tanveer Shah, Dr Shahid Azmi, Mukhtar Ahmad Bhatti and Mirza Arshad will assist Maulana Ameer Usman in his working.

0



0







Appointed was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 11, 2017 and was last updated on February 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185485-Appointed/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Appointed" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185485-Appointed.