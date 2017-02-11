Islamabad: Bahria University (BU) organised a 100-Hour Professional Hypnosis International Certification Training at Bahria University here.

The resource persons for the training were Dr. Imran Yusuf, Founder Transformation International Society and Master Trainer NGH, USA, Dr. Sobia Aftab, Associate Professor Institute of Professional Psychology, Karachi, Medical Director TIS and Certified trainer NGH, USA and Dr. Uzma Masroor, Head of Department, Professional Psychology Department, Bahria University, Certified Trainer, NGH USA. Participants included mental health professionals and students from all over Pakistan.

BU Pro-Rector, DG Islamabad Campus, Rear Admiral (r) Shahid Saeed graced the closing ceremony of the training as the chief guest. Other officials Commodore (r) Syed Hasan Mustafa, Director Islamabad Campus and Shahid Haq, Director LDC also attended the ceremony. Participants of the training not only learnt expertise in treating different psychological problems through techniques of hypnosis but it also helped them transform into a better self.

