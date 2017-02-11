Islamabad

Acting on the Prime Minister’s instructions, Minister of State for Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar on Friday conducted a surprise visit to two of the eight hospitals in Islamabad providing health services to the poor under the Prime Minister’s National Health Programme. She also visited the homes of beneficiary patients who have been treated and cured in empanelled hospitals.

The minister visited HBS and Nafees Hospital to witness implementation of the programme. She examined various steps that the beneficiary patients have to go through from their entry into the hospital premises to their admission, treatment, and discharge from the hospital. She made queries from all responsible officials at every stage, with a focus on the time spent during a particular stage of the process.

Saira also visited the homes of discharged beneficiary patients and inquired about the quality of care being provided to them.

The minister of state directed the hospital staff to make all-out efforts and work with missionary zeal so that highest quality of health care is provided to every patient.

0



0







Saira pays surprise visit to empanelled hospitals, patients was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 11, 2017 and was last updated on February 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185478-Saira-pays-surprise-visit-to-empanelled-hospitals-patients/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Saira pays surprise visit to empanelled hospitals, patients" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185478-Saira-pays-surprise-visit-to-empanelled-hospitals-patients.