Sufi Festival begins today

The 15th Mystic Music Sufi Festival 2017, a much awaited mega event of the year, will be held at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Ferozepur Road today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday).

The Sufi Festival is in fact a decade's long ongoing tribute and a glowing tradition to celebrate and promote the true spirit of artistic expression in mysticism featuring Sufi music becoming an enlightening experience.

The present festival, being the 15th mega event in this glowing tradition, has been their main initiative in Pakistan since the year 2000. “Through our independent festival, we are able to present Sufi singing and devotional practices. We believe this is more important and relevant now, during these times of global uncertainty and lack of awareness”.

It is pertinent to note that the Sufi Festival will bring together one of the best line up of 26 top diverse groups of Sufi singers from all over the Pakistan to showcase Sufi poetry and music that was created more than a thousand years ago. It has also been a great platform for over a decade to bring the best and the most inspiring Sufi traditions of this land to the rest of the world, thus introducing the truly peaceful and soft image of this beautiful country and its rich cultural heritage. Sufi music is a strong part of Rafi Peer's image due to our interest and commitment to promote art and culture. We believe that Sufi music is an effective tool to bring revolutionary change in society both socially and ethically. Sufi music and art performed by artistes from every part of Pakistan emits the true picture of our traditions and artistic abilities. It grabs the attention of people for various forms of Sufi singing and devotional expressions and gives a deeper picture of our peaceful Islamic insight. It takes us beyond the opaque labels of extremist and facilitates us in promoting cultural activities and improves the soft image of our country.

Rafi Peer Theatre promotes the message of our Sufi poets among the community. These festivals provide a vital chance to understand the sensitivity of their poetry, the wisdom expressed in their words and phrases and their foresightedness gives a hope to humanity. Whether it is poetry of Baba Bulhe Shah, Shah Abdul Latif or the Kalam of Mian Muhammad Bakhsh and Waris Shah, message is the same, to promote peace. They are the true souvenirs of Islam.

Starting on 11th and 12th of February, where this festival will bring over 26 Sufi singers from every province of Pakistan to perform their various styles of expressions and participate in an effort of change as well as it will attract people from every part of country and every walk of life.

It is the message of Rafi Peer to everyone, come and join hands together and promote your heritage and traditions. Spread the message of peace all over the world so that world may realise that we live in Pakistan, the land of pure people

