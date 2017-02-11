Print Story
February 11, 2017 : Lahore
LAHORE
The Punjab Assembly has delegated powers of union council president to vice-chairmen through legal amendment.
A Punjab government spokesman has said that provincial assembly increased the powers of vice chairmen of union councils throughout the province through legal amendment.
They will be authorised to presiding upon union councils and perform as speaker in the house of union council. They will preside over meetings and all activities of the house of the union council.