LAHORE

Punjab University students from various departments participated in the Chief Minister Punjab debate, essay writing and speech (Eng/Urdu) Lahore division and provincial level competitions and performed well by grabbing prominent positions.

According to a press release, at provincial level students including Muhammad Zohaib Nasir clinched 1st position in English speech while in English debate Fizzah Akhter and Abubakar got 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

Similarly, in Lahore level Urdu debate competition Qistas Ismail clinched 1st position while Naima Ali and Fahad Shahbaz got 3rd position. In English debate competition Abubakar and Fizzah Akhter obtained 1st position while Shehan Zafar and Salar Ehsan got 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

In Urdu essay writing competition Saqib Rasheed got 2nd position while Asma Khalil and Mian Faizan Amjad obtained 3rd position.

0



0







PU students win contests was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 11, 2017 and was last updated on February 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185470-PU-students-win-contests/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PU students win contests" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185470-PU-students-win-contests.