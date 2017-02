Zarina Salman, wife of the late Prof Wilson Salman and mother of Benazir Income Support Program divisional director Fauzia Salman and PEF ex-MD Dr Aneela Salman, passed away on February 8.

Her funeral service will be held on February 11 at Gora Graveyard, Jail Road, at noon. Contact 03234782927

