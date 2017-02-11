LAHORE

The medical facility of laparoscopy has been provided in the Emergency Ward of Lahore General Hospital, a facility that has been provided in any government hospital for the first time in Punjab province in accordance with Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif Patient friendly policy.

Initially, two patients were tested through this modern machine in the emergency ward Friday. The facility would be further extended in near future.

According to a handout, this was told by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab while talking to media here Friday.

He said that laparoscopy was provided in Emergency ward by virtue of great contribution by Dr Farooq Afzal of department of Surgery, Prof Afsar Ali Bhatti, Prof Muhammad Waris Farooqa and Dr Sikandar Hayat Gondal. He said that now Lahore General Hospital has a unique status in all the government hospital of Punjab having this great diagnostic facility in Emergency ward.

Senior Registrar of Surgical Unit one Dr Ahmed Naeem conducted Laparoscopy test of two patients named Idrees from Warburton and Nasir from Hafizabad and started a new chapter in the history of LGH.

Patients and their attendants thanked the chief minister, hospital administration and Punjab Health Department for introducing this modern technology at LGH.

