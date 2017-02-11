E-Rozgaar centres to be set up in 11 universities

LAHORE

An ceremony to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the inaugural centres of the Chief Minister’s e-Rozgaar Training Programmes was held at the Arfa Software Technology Park.

The vice-chancellors from 11 public sector universities, which have been selected in the first phase of training, signed the MoUs with Dr Umar Saif, chairman, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

The e-Rozgaar training programme will be a flagship project of the government of Punjab, with an aim to enhance earning opportunities for the young graduates using information technology.

Annually 10,000 young graduates in 40 centres across 36 districts of Punjab will be trained to monetise their skills via online platforms. The programme will focus on the development of technical as well as soft skills which are essential for success on online platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Umar Saif, who is also VC of Information Technology University (ITU) and Adviser to the Chief Minister, said the e-Rozgaar training programme translated the vision of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif into reality and would help the youth find honourable livelihood by connecting them to the global markets.

“Pakistan is already the fourth largest provider of freelancers in the world and this initiative would not only help us consolidate our standing, but also enable our youth to earn valuable foreign exchange for our country.”

The VC and official representatives from the partner universities also lauded the vision of the chief minister and reiterated their resolve to help make the programme a success. During the first phase, e-Roazgaar centres will be set up in Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), GC Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), University of Gujrat, COMSATS Wah Cantt, KFUET Rahimyar Khan, UET Taxila, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, UET Lahore and Information Technology University, Lahore.

Women package: Punjab Minister for Women Development Department Hameeda Waheed-ud-Din has said that a number of practical measures have been taken under women package for the welfare and uplift of women.

She was addressing the meeting of the committee, constituted under the convenership of Zakia Shahnawaz, Minister for Population Welfare on Women Empowerment Package-2017, at Civil Secretariat here Friday. Provincial Secretary Bushra Aman, Mary Gill MPA, Chairperson PCSW Fozia Viqar, representatives of Social Welfare, IG Punjab, Industries and others were also present on the occasion. Bushra Aman briefed the meeting about the newly-proposed women package-2017 in detail.

The meeting discussed various proposals regarding women empowerment package-2017.

Begum Zakia Shahnawaz and Hameeda Waheed-ud-Din said that effective implementation and monitoring of women package should be ensured.

They said that new women package envisages various steps for the socio-economic uplift and protection of women. They directed the meeting to submit their recommendations regarding new women empowerment package in the meeting to be held on next Tuesday.

