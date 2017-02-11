World acknowledges Zarb-e-Azb success: CM

Says solid economic policies have stabilised Pakistan; 10,000MW

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that collective efforts to eliminate terrorism, extremism and energy crisis are proving fruitful as three years back political and military leadership made efforts to fight terrorism under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of “Colours of Indus 2017” held under Young Precedence Organisation (YPO) at a local hotel, here on Friday.

The chief minister said the whole nation, including Pakistan Army and other security institutions played role with full consistency and determination, which purged the country of the scourge of terrorism. Back of terrorists has been broken and they will soon become part of the trash of history as Pakistan Army has attained unprecedented achievements in Operation Zarb-e-Azb which has not only wiped out the difference of good and bad Taliban but also brought stability in the region and these unparalleled successes have been acknowledged internationally as well, he shared.

He said that energy crises from last several years had halted economic activities as a result of which extremism, unemployment and poverty prevailed in the society; however, dedicated efforts being made under the vibrant leadership of Nawaz Sharif are fortifying and it is hoped that as a result of those efforts, this year will witness last phase of load-shedding.

He said that firm economic policies were designed to stabilise Pakistan and today’s Pakistan is economically stronger, secure and peaceful than it was back in 2013. Second major challenge besides terrorism was energy crises so negating empty slogans trend of previous governments, practical steps were taken and several energy projects were set up with concrete planning as a result of which, 10,000MW electricity would be added to national grid by the end of current year, he hoped.

The chief minister regretted that Neelam Jhelum Power Project the initial estimate of which was 800 million dollars and initiated in 2002 is still incomplete after passage of 15 years and despite spending of 4.5 billion dollars, undue delay has increased its expenses manifold. Same as this, Guddu Gas Power Plant was completed in 60 months with twice over price in contrary to it 3,600MW gas power plants to be completed in record time of 27 months. Not only this but several energy projects are being completed in record time under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he said. Shahbaz Sharif said the Punjab government had set up 100MW solar power project in Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park Bahawalpur from its own resources and also working on other sources of energy, including coal, wind, hydel, gas and sun which will provide cheap electricity at lower tariff rates. He said that Pakistan is blessed with great potential as this hardworking nation includes best engineers, scientists, doctors and people planners who when provided with right opportunities could create a new history of progress and success and we are vigilant to provide them with these opportunities. Speaking at the event, Business tycoons said that Pakistan is the best country in terms of investment and have vast business opportunities.

motorbike ambulance: Shahbaz Sharif has said it is time to take practical steps by striving hard to attain goals set for improvement of healthcare system and he would do every needful in this regard.

He assured that the Punjab government would provide all-out resources for betterment of public health programme like before. He said that ambulance service had been handed over to Rescue 1122 and Punjab would be very first province of Pakistan where motorbike ambulance service would be operated under integrated network which would help patients to reach hospital in time. The chief minister presided over a meeting here Friday which reviewed initiatives regarding reforms programme for provision of standard medical facilities to the people of the province. Important decisions, including starting of motorbike ambulance service in nine divisions of province, extension of Prime Minister National Health Insurance Programme to all districts of Punjab and additional allowances for extra duties of Rescue 1122 staff were accorded approval.

According approval to the extension of motorbike ambulance in nine divisions of province simultaneously, he said it would help in reaching the patients in narrow streets. He said National Health Insurance Programme of Prime Minister was an important step to provide quality medical treatment to the poor. He applauded the cooperation of Turkey for help to improve our healthcare system and added that next batch of nurses and rescuers would soon head toward Turkey for their professional training. He vowed to work with passion, determination and hard work to provide every possible medical facility to people as per their right.

AZERBAIJAN ENVOY: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, here Friday. Matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in different sectors were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that good friendly relationship existed between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and both needed to promote collaboration on lasting basis in economic and trade sectors. He said that Pakistan is a peaceful and safe country as compared to past and there are great opportunities of investment in education, health, agriculture and social sectors.

