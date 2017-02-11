In light of the ‘education emergency’ imposed in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah decided to get 10 technical training institutions upgraded in the first phase.

Each administrative division of the province would have two schools each upgraded.

This decision was taken by Murad while presiding over a meeting of the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA), on Friday.

STEVTA MD Rafiq Buriro told the chief minister that there were a total of 2,800 institutions in Sindh providing technical education and training.

Murad maintained that he wanted to transform 10 schools into state-of-art technical institutes offering quality education. “These institutions should be like brands...their names should be enough to get students a job or further enrolment,” he observed.

He directed the secretary for university and boards to have the existing institutions upgraded by providing them with a good faculty, job-oriented technical courses and best facilities.

The chief minister directed the concerned secretary to submit with him a plan for the purpose. “I would provide necessary funds and facilities,” he assured.

Murad also directed the STEVTA administration to introduce courses in Chinese language. Under the CPEC and non-CPEC projects thousands of Chinese are expected to invest in Sindh, therefore, a little knowhow about the language would increase students’ chances of landing a job.

At the meeting’s conclusion the CM said he would be paying a visit to the technical centres established all over Sindh.

CM meets Nepal Envoy

Ambassador of Nepal Ms Sewa Lamsal Adhikari also met with Murad at the CM House.

Issues pertaining to trade, commerce and cultural activities were discussed, whereas exchanging delegations between the two countries was also agreed upon.

On the ambassador’s request, the chief minister said he would request the federal government to start direct flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to Nepal. “This would facilitate the traders community to travel there easily.”

The chief minister presented a memento, Sindhi shawl and Khais to the visiting guests as a token of respect.

