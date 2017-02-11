The Sindh Rangers on Friday claimed to have arrested six suspects and busted different gambling and drug dens.

According to a spokesman for the paramilitary force, the den of notorious criminals Majid Turbati was also busted where the raiding party seized six kilogrammes of hashish, two kilogrammes of opium and 500 grammes of heroin. Rs509,740 used in gambling was also seized, he added.

He said raids were conducted areas at hideouts of drug and gambling mafias in Golimaar and Pak Colony.

The spokesman said the six alleged criminals were nabbed during raids in Gadap, Orangi and City Town areas. He said an activist of a political party’s militant wing, two men affiliated with the Lyari gang war and a member of a banned outfit militant were among the arrested suspect and illegal weapons and ammunition were found on them.

The Rangers has once again requested the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to helpline 1101 or 0316-2369996 (WhatsApp number).

