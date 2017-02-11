The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the owner of a shop in Saddar on Friday for allegedly selling goods used for providing cable Internet service in violation of customs and copyright laws.

During a raid on Nadir Electronics Shop in Dubai Market, the shop owner, Nadir Shah, was told to provide any legal authority or permission for brining the merchandise from China, but he failed to give any plausible reply.

FIA officials seized a huge quantity of pirated, replicated, smuggled and imported products, including networking cable (CAT-5 and CAT-6), Internet cable connectors and a piece of patch cord having the logo of CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks. CommScope is based in North Carolina, USA.

The shop owner told the officials that he used to bring various products from China in cartons carrying the logo of CommScope.

The spokesman for the FIA said the shopkeeper had committed offences punishable under sections 15, 156(1)(9) of the Customs Act, 1969, read with sections 56, 66, 66-A of the Copyright Ordinance, 1962. Shah was booked in a case.

The raid was the result of an inquiry conducted on a complaint from Mohammed Qaiser, the operation manager of M/s KAD & Co. International, about infringement and sale and distribution of CommScope products.

