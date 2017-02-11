Wholesale medicine markets to stay shut on 13th

Medicine makers warn of nationwide protest drive

if provinces given regulatory control

All wholesale medicine markets in Karachi will remain closed on Monday in protest against the recent passage of the Punjab Drugs (Amendment) Bill, 2017, which, the pharmaceutical industry believes, is a step towards turning the federal drug regulatory system of the country into a provincial subject.

The decision was made at a joint meeting of the Wholesale Chemist Council of Pakistan and the Wholesale Karachi Pharma on Friday.

Mohammad Atif Hanif Blue, the president of the Wholesale Chemist Council of Pakistan, and Zubair Memon, the president of the Wholesale Karachi Pharma, attended the meeting and condemned the passage of the drugs amendment bill by the Punjab Assembly.

They said the provincial governments should not be allowed to establish their separate drug regulatory regimes because that would create a crisis-like situation as regards the availability of essential medicines in the country.

A day earlier, the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA) had threatened to launch a massive protest drive if any attempt was made to devolve to provincial level the national drug regulatory regime, saying patients would be the ultimate sufferers of such “an unconstitutional act”.

This warning was sounded by PPMA Central Chairman Dr Kaiser Waheed, flanked by other senior office-bearers of the association, at a press conference here on Thursday.

He said there would be utter chaos in the medicine market in case the provinces were allowed to create their own drug regulatory authorities after devolution of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

He said that in such a scenario patients would have to suffer owing to the unavailability of locally manufactured quality medicines in the market.

Dr Waheed said: “The first major step to this effect was passage of the Punjab Drugs (amendment) Bill-2017 by the Punjab Assembly through a majority vote on Wednesday. This bill doesn’t distinguish between bona fide manufacturers of medicines and makers of spurious drugs. Now the bona fide producers of medicines could face imprisonment upto ten years and a fine upto Rs50 million if by chance any of their product s becomes substandard due to any environmental factor.”

He said that if the provinces were allowed to establish their own drug regulatory authorities, there would be serious turmoil regarding licensing, registration, pricing, marketing, and retailing of medicines in the entire country. “The pharma industry will support any move or proposed law to hand down stern punishments to people involved in the manufacturing and sale of spurious drugs, but if a law is adopted just to make provincial the subject of drugs’ regulation and control, then simply it would be deemed by us as an attempt to cause complete shutdown of our industry.”

The PPMA chairman said a constitutional guarantee was available to the pharma industry that there would be complete uniformity and harmony at the national level to handle the regulatory regime. “No provincial government should be allowed to alter this constitutional guarantee that ensures the very survival and smooth functioning of the medicines’ industry.”

He said the Drugs Act-1976 empowered the provincial governments to check the sale of medicines at the retail level to prevent any wrongdoing, and the federal government had the power to award licences for manufacturing medicines.

Whatever the situation was, the federal government should retain the authority to grant licences to the manufacturing units of medicines, he said.

“We would do whatever we can to counter such a proposed legislation whose enactment would simply jeopardise the very existence of the pharma industry. We should also keep in mind that such a provincial-level law for the regulatory mechanism for drugs’ manufacturers has no precedent in any other country, be it in Europe or in America,” said Dr Waheed.

Moving the superior courts could be the one legal recourse that could be used to strike down such a provincial-level law in the interest of the pharma industry, he said.

He appealed to the president, the prime minister and the Punjab chief minister to immediately issue directives to remedy the situation.

Dr Waheed said the PPMA was of the firm belief that only the parliament of Pakistan was lawfully authorised to amend the Drugs Act-1976, that too after holding a public debate and consulting the stakeholders.

He said that already a number of policies and executive orders of the government had proved counterproductive to the industry as its annual exports had reduced to just 160 million dollars from 250 million dollars in a span of a few years.

Dr Waheed demanded from the prime minister to immediately approve summaries comprising minutes of the four meetings of the drug pricing committee held in 2016 so to ensure availability of the latest medicines and medical devices to ailing people. He said approval of the minutes of the four meetings would ensure continuous availability of around 100 essential medicines required for treating stroke, diabetes, blood pressure and tuberculosis.

He said the DRAP should be placed either under the control of the Ministry of Industries and Production or the Cabinet Division in Islamabad as the Ministry of National Health Services, which was at present controlling the drug authority, had no understanding of issues.

