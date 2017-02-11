DUBAI: When the second edition of HBL Pakistan Super League was launched in Dubai on Thursday night, one of the happiest men present at the colourful ceremony was Najam Sethi.

The PSL chairman took pride in the fact that the league was back after a successful inaugural edition last year and expressed confidence that PSL will be even bigger and better this year.

But things can change overnight.

Sethi appeared a very concerned man on Friday just hours after it was revealed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provisionally suspended two of the key PSL players on corruption charges.

Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, both playing for Islamabad United, were sent back home as the Board announced that it was launching a full-scale investigation with the help of ICC.

Sethi made it clear that all steps will be taken to shield the PSL from the ‘crooks’ who are threatening to taint the fast-growing T20 league.

“The PSL belongs to the people of Pakistan. We have to protect it from corrupt practices that ruin the game. We knew beforehand that some of these corrupt people would try to approach us. And we informed each and every player about these things. If even after that some players thought they could get involved then we want to send a message,” he said.

“This is the best way to go. The players involved have been suspended and will be given a chance to explain themselves. But we will not tolerate any corrupt practices.”

Sethi said that the PSL’s success has attracted bookies towards it.

“We had some credible information that things were not right. Last year this was a toddler’s league and not many bookies were interested in it. But this time around the PSL is bigger so these bookies are interested. They are covering their tracks and making a run for it as we speak,” he said.

Sethi stressed that all five PSL franchises were fully behind efforts to root out any corrupt elements.

“All the franchises showed their support for our actions. This is the first time the PCB is taking such a strong stance against corruption. We have to protect this league. We have to make sure these crooks do not taint the PSL,” he said.

“Players will always be vulnerable when there is big money involved; greed is instinctive.

“Despite us paying a lot of money to the players, we know that some would be vulnerable. We have no qualms in revealing their identity; Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif are the ones involved in this,” he said.

