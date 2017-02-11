Shortened lives

The three female students killed on Thursday on University Road in Karachi after leaving their campus at the Federal Urdu University should never have died. Neither should a fourth female student who died on Friday in a car accident on the same road last week. The road in question has been under construction for months and is badly potholed with barriers obstructing the pathway. The death of the three girls, killed after the bus they were riding in overturned while racing another bus on that unsafe road has led to continuing protests by university students who are demanding action to repair the road and to offer safer transportation facilities for students. But there is more to these deaths than the road. The larger underlying problem is the absolute failure on the part of authorities at the Federal Urdu University and indeed many other universities in Karachi and other cities to offer any kind of transportation for their students. Female students in particular need a safe means to travel to and from their educational institutions, especially since unlike their male counterparts, societal setups mean they cannot use motorcycles, the favourite means of transport for many young men. Of course, the use of such vehicles along a road in such terrible conditions itself poses risk. The university authorities say they lack the means to purchase either vans or coaches to take students home from University or to the campus. But this is an acceptable excuse. Government-run universities at any rate offer very little to their students. The very least they can do is find a way to help those attempting to build their futures – without the sequence of deaths that has come over the last week in Karachi.

There are many points of concern that come together in this tragic episode. Students need better safeguards to ensure their safety, on the roads and elsewhere. This is especially true for young women. At the same time, roads should never be permitted to reach so dilapidated a condition that they present daily dangers to commuters. A major thoroughfare linking main points in Karachi such as University Road should have been rebuilt a very long time ago. There is also a need to instill traffic safety in the drivers of all vehicles and especially those who man the driving wheel on public transport vehicles. There is essentially no training and no check on the suitability of these persons. There have been multiple accidents involving buses, wagons and other vehicles meant to offer transport to citizens. This also is an area to be examined while a priority for universities must be to ensure their students can safely reach their classes and return home at the end of the day.

