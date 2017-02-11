Say no to corruption

This refers to the anonymous letter, ‘Petition to authorities’ (Feb 08). The writer chose not to publish his name and talked about everything except the core issue of corruption which is affecting the nation the most. Corruption ruins the economy, paralyses independence of institutions, derails constitution and law and poses risk to national security. It breeds decadence in all areas of body politics and its symptoms are clearly visible in the malaise which the writer has tried to highlight. The chaos, confusion and disarray, in whatever manner it manifests itself today, can be traced to its roots which is corruption in any form.

One has been encouraged by the reassurance contained in the news report, ‘SC has unlimited powers in corruption cases, says CJP’ (Feb 08), although this realisation from the country’s highest judicial forum has come quit late and only after the people have rallied against the tyrannical rule of the looters and plunderers.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

