This refers to the letter, ‘Peace talks’ (Feb 8) by S R H Hashmi. In the early 2000s, the Musharraf-led government decided to discard the plebiscite as an option.

No Pakistani ruler or a Kashmiri or a Pakistani politician has the right to withdraw this right of the Kashmiri people granted to them by the UN. The people of Kashmir will continue their struggle for their basic right of freedom.

Khawaja Bashir Butt

Muzaffarabad

0



0







Until they are free was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 11, 2017 and was last updated on February 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185430-Until-they-are-free/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Until they are free" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185430-Until-they-are-free.