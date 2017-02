On Wednesday (Feb 8), an earthquake struck Turbat, Pasin, Gwadar, Jeewani and Makran. The powerful quake destroyed a lot of homes and injured residents.

Many people were forced to spend the night under the open. The relevant authorities are requested to look into the matter and provide rescue services including the reconstruction of the damaged houses to the affected.

Sanaullah Pendag

Makran

