Waiting for my house

This refers to the letter, ‘Housing societies’ (Feb 8), by Sheikh Shahzad. The letter highlighted the inefficiency of the CDA in developing Sector E-12, Islamabad. It is good that the issue was brought to the light, I am also one of the affected. I purchased property in 1993 with the hope to have my own house constructed by the time I retire in 2006. Unfortunately, it has not happened to date. The casual attitude of the authorities has deprived citizens like me of our own house.

The importance of launching new housing projects to tackle the country’s population growth cannot be over ruled in developing countries. However, it is equally important to complete projects already in pipeline to alleviate sufferings of the common man with meagre resources. The CDA is requested to develop this sector at the earliest.

Muhammad Hassan

Rawalpindi

