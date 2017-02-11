KARACHI: Trade deficit widened 7.10 percent to $2.957 billion in January over the preceding month, although exports increased 3.07 percent month-on-month (MoM) to $1.780 billion and imports rose 5.55 percent MoM to $4.737 billion, official data showed.

In January, trade deficit, however, soared 75.18 percent over the same month a year earlier. Exports inched up 0.74 percent year-on-year (YoY) and imports jumped 37.11 percent YoY, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed.

Trade deficit increased 28.68 percent to $17.428 billion in the first seven months of the current fiscal year. Exports fell 3.21 percent to $11.685 billion in the July-January period of 2016/17. Imports rose 13.65 percent to $29.113 billion in the period under review, according to the PBS.

0



0







Trade deficit widens to $2.957bln in Jan was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 11, 2017 and was last updated on February 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185421-Trade-deficit-widens-to-2957bln-in-Jan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Trade deficit widens to $2.957bln in Jan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185421-Trade-deficit-widens-to-2957bln-in-Jan.