ISLAMABAD: Cotton arrival in local markets witnessed about 10.63 percent increase during the month of February as compared to the same month last year.

By the first week of February 2017 about 10.634 million cotton bales arrived in the local market as compared to the arrival of 9.612 million bales during the same month last year, an official in the ministry of textile industry said on Friday.

He said by February 1, 2017 cotton arrival from Punjab witnessed 16.94 percent increase, as over 6.849 million cotton bales arrived in the market. He said crop arrival from Sindh was recorded at over 3.784 million bales, registering an increase of 0.79 percent as compared to the same period last year.

Around 5.857 million bales of cotton arrived in Punjab during February 2016, whereas 3.755 million bales arrived in Sindh, he added. During the period under review, highest number of bales arrived from Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan, at 1.188 million bales and 1.144 million bales, respectively, the official said. Meanwhile, Sanghar and Sukkur were the leading districts in Sindh, which delivered 1.230 million bales and 542 831 bales, respectively.

Out of the total inventory in local markets, about 9.717 million bales have been sold compared to 8.390 million bales in the same month of last year, he added. Despite the torrential rains and flash floods in some cotton growing areas, local crop arrival has increased when compared to the output during the same period last year.

In order to enhance cotton crop in the country, Pakistan Cotton Crop Committee (PCCC) in collaboration with the provincial governments was striving to enhance post harvest management capacities of pests.

The official said the PCCC would start training programmes on off season pest management for better output. Besides, the Ministry of Textile Industry in collaboration with stakeholders wanted to boost local crop production by adopting innovative crop technologies. Cotton sowing registered 21 percent decrease in Punjab, and an increase of two percent in Sindh.

