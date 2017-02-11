Whimsical policies wreak whopping losses

LAHORE: Pakistan has paid a terribly high price for furnishing careless concessions for certain industries. Those incentives turned out to be disincentives in disguise and did far too bad than they did good, if any. Heavy protection duty on the locally manufactured items or tax holidays in designated industrial zones on products already being produced elsewhere in the country have cost the country dearly in the past.

The worst case in point is independent power producers (IPPs), which were granted a sovereign guarantee to buy back their own power. In the event the state fails to buy power, the companies were assured minimum capacity charges.

That was not all as these IPPs were exempted from taxes including income tax for the entire life of projects spanning over 27 years.

It was illogical to exempt income tax on very high profit already guaranteed by the state. Their income should have been taxed at the same rate as that for corporate sector. The only assurance they needed was they would not be overtaxed.

Pakistan, on an average, has lost revenue worth over Rs500 billion in last 19 years to the IPPs because of this concession. It amounts to Rs315 billion per year, which is around 10 percent of the current tax collection. Such concessions are not given by any other country. You either guarantee a rate of return or exempt a company from tax.

In the 90s the government of Pakistan established duty free zones in KP under which any industry established in Hattar or Gadoon Amazai was exempt from sales tax for a period of five years.

The rate of sales tax in those days was 15 percent. The incentive did not promote industrialization, but rather its relocation as most of the biscuit, beverage, and other industries, subjected to 15 percent sales tax, moved their facilities to these zones. The industries operating in other parts of the country could not compete with the industries producing goods in tax free zones.

This incentive became a disincentive to run or establish industry in any other part of the country. The next government was then forced to withdraw these concessions. This created a bad blood between the smaller and the biggest provinces. Most of the industries in these two zones closed down. Though, some industries are still functioning there including the largest textile mill of the country but, overall, Gadoon industrial zone looks like a deserted factory town two decades after the withdrawal of those concessions.

It doesn’t mean the underdeveloped regions of the country should not be facilitated to create jobs locally through industrialization. For this, the policies should be carefully formulated and not whimsically.

The government should have identified industries capable of producing raw materials that are otherwise sourced from overseas. Then the plants in the area should have been given lucrative incentive to cater to the raw material needs of not only Pakistan but neighboring economies as well. Alternately those industries should have been provided incentives that guaranteed to export at least 50 percent of their products.

The government of Pakistan also provided lavish protection for establishing a PTA plant in the country. The manufacturers were assured a duty protection of 20 percent that in fact increased to over 25 percent as the sales tax on import is collected on duty-paid value. The plant capacity was not enough to cater to the entire need of the textile industry.

The duty protection was for 10 years. The manufacturer kept its prices of polyester made from PTA almost 20 percent higher than global price.

The textile sector was handicapped by this high-price as it could not export the blended products of cotton yarn and polyester at competitive rates. The end result was Pakistan’s ouster from the 80 percent global textile market which used blended material.

The investor made easy money but textile sector, which was supposed to benefit from the PTA plant, lost a huge opportunity after the abolition of textile quotas in 2005. So watch for the disincentives in disguise.

