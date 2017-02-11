-
Melbourne
London copper marked time on Friday, underpinned by supply concerns that had it on track for a small monthly gain, ahead of China trade data that should offer fresh insight into demand in the world´s top consumer of metals.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded up 0.1 percent to $5,826 a tonne by 0025 GMT, after 1.2 percent losses from the previous session. Prices were eyeing around a 1 percent gain for the week.
Shanghai Futures Exchange copper traded down 0.9 percent to 47,090 yuan ($6,858) a tonne.
Workers at BHP Billiton´s, Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world´s largest, walked off the job on Thursday in a strike that threatens to disrupt the international supply of the widely used metal.
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week to near a 43-year low, amid a further tightening of the labor market that could eventually spur faster wage growth.