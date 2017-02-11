Melbourne

London copper marked time on Friday, underpinned by supply concerns that had it on track for a small monthly gain, ahead of China trade data that should offer fresh insight into demand in the world´s top consumer of metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded up 0.1 percent to $5,826 a tonne by 0025 GMT, after 1.2 percent losses from the previous session. Prices were eyeing around a 1 percent gain for the week.

Shanghai Futures Exchange copper traded down 0.9 percent to 47,090 yuan ($6,858) a tonne.

Workers at BHP Billiton´s, Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world´s largest, walked off the job on Thursday in a strike that threatens to disrupt the international supply of the widely used metal.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week to near a 43-year low, amid a further tightening of the labor market that could eventually spur faster wage growth.

0



0







Copper gains was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 11, 2017 and was last updated on February 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185414-Copper-gains/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Copper gains" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185414-Copper-gains.