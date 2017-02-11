Karachi

Trade activity slowed down at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Friday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood unchanged at Rs6,700/maund (37.324kg) and Rs7,180/40kg. Ex-Karachi rate also remained firm at Rs6,835/maund and Rs7,325/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said the activity was slow, but prices would likely to remain stable, as there was huge demand in the market amid lower production against mill demand. KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 4,000 bales in between Rs6,750/maund to Rs6,950/maund. Trading stations included Rohri, Haroonabad, Sadiqabad, Rahimyar Khan, Taunsa Sharif and Ghazi Ghat.

New York cotton market recorded positive trend on its cotton futures, where March futures increased 0.33 cents to 75.58 cents/pound, while May futures rose 0.22 cents to 76.65 cents/pound.

