Singapore

Oil prices were stable on Friday, supported by strong Chinese crude imports and OPEC-led production cuts, although ample U.S. fuel inventories weighed on the market.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $55.68 per barrel at 0427 GMT, up 5 cents from their previous close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 7 cents at $53.07 a barrel.

Traders said that strong Chinese crude import data was supporting prices on Friday.

China´s crude imports in January rose 27.5 percent from a year earlier to the third-highest volume ever, suggesting robust demand despite disruptions from the Lunar New Year holiday.

China imported 34.03 million tonnes, or 8.01 million barrels per day (bpd), the General Administration of Customs reported on Friday.

0



0







Oil stable was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 11, 2017 and was last updated on February 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185412-Oil-stable/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Oil stable" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185412-Oil-stable.