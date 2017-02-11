Hot Now

TOKYO: The dollar was buoyant on Friday, rising to a 1-1/2-week high versus the yen, on comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that he would announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks.

The dollar was knocked back against the euro and yen this month as Trump focused on protectionist trade policies and appeared to back a weaker dollar since taking office.

On Thursday, Trump finally spoke on stimulus measures, promising a "phenomenal" tax plan in a White House meeting with airline executives, although he did not offer specifics other than citing the need to a lower tax burden on businesses.

The dollar index against a basket of major currencies was steady at 100.610 after touching 100.710, its highest in three days.

The index was poised to rise 0.8 percent on the week, although it was still some distance from the 14-year peak of 103.820 scaled early in January.

"Recently, the dollar has been caught between uncertainty towards Bank of Japan policy and U.S.-Japan currency diplomacy on one hand, and hopes for U.S. tax reform on the other.

The dollar´s surge was straightforward reaction to developments in the latter," said Shusuke Yamada, chief Japan FX strategist at BOA Merrill Lynch.

