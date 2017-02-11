SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures on Friday were poised to post a second week of gains with the grain trading at its highest in 7 months on a U.S. forecast for lower global supplies.

Corn is also up for a second week in a row, while soybeans are set to end this week on a positive note, supported by strong Chinese demand, after declining for the last two weeks. The U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its estimate of world wheat ending stocks for 2016/17 to 248.61 million tonnes from 253.29 million tonnes. The agency cited reduction to harvest expectations in India and Kazakhstan as the reason for the drop. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade is up more than 3 percent this week, set for a second straight weekly gain and the biggest in five. The front-month wheat contract climbed to $4.44 a bushel, matching Thursday´s seven-month high. Soybeans are up 2.4 percent this week in what would mark their first such gain in three. Corn is up more than 1 percent for the week. "The USDA cut their global wheat inventory forecast almost 2 percent to universal surprise," said Tobin Gorey, director of agriculture, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

0



0







Soybean rises was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 11, 2017 and was last updated on February 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185407-Soybean-rises/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Soybean rises" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185407-Soybean-rises.