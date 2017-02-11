Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday ended flat after crossing the 50,000-point barrier as midday selling pressure dampened investor sentiments, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Limited said stocks closed marginally up, led by second- and third-tier scrips on strong valuations. “Concerns over trade deficit, regulatory oversight and circular debt issue invited midsession pressure,” Mehanti said.

The KSE 100-share Index of PSX inched up 0.03 percent or 16.93 points to close at 49,925.08 points. KSE 30-share Index gained 0.02 percent or 5.61 points to end at 26,950.63 points. As many as 422 shares were active; of which 168 increased, 238 decreased and 16 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 354.875 million as compared to 538.907 million shares a day earlier. Analyst Nabeel Haroon at JS Global said volatility prevailed in the market as the index traded between an intraday high of 185 points and intraday low of 62 points.

“Profit taking to some extent was witnessed in the cement sector during the second half,” Haroon said. DG Khan Cement was down 0.18 percent, Maple Leaf Cement, dropping 2.04 percent and Fauji Cement dipping 0.94 percent.

Investor interest was witnessed in fertiliser sector, as the sector gained to close higher one percent over its previous day’s close. Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim was up 2.71 percent – the top gainer in the sector.

Meanwhile, Oil and Gas Development Company inched up 0.15 percent and Pakistan Oilfield Limited increased 0.74 percent as crude oil prices continued to move up for the second consecutive day to trade comfortably above $53.5/barrel.

Companies, reflecting highest gains include Island Textile up by Rs51.92 to end at Rs1129/share and Shell Pakistan up Rs26.65 to end at Rs559.67/share.

Companies, reflecting highest losses, included Mari PetroleumXD, down Rs56 to Rs1,338.90/share and Ghandhara Industries, which declined Rs49.66 to end at Rs949.13/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Power Cement with a turnover of 26.571 million shares. The scrip inched up 86 paisas to close at Rs18.85/share. TRG Pakistan was second with a turnover of 19.58 million shares. It increased 59 paisas to end at Rs61.65/share. Aisha Steels was third with a turnover of 18.53 million shares. It gained Rs1.19 to finish at Rs28.22/share.

