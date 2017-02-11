ISLAMABAD: Finance minister Ishaq Dar on Friday asked the officials to speed up the reconciliation of revenues and expenditures between the finance ministry, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Minister Dar, talking to the officials at a meeting, encouraged them to implement measures to quickly reconcile financial matters. He also stressed a need of increasing coordination between finance ministry, SBP and FBR in order to timely meet the economic targets.

“Smooth working between ministry of finance, State Bank of Pakistan and FBR has been an important factor in achieving the economic objectives and the whole country is benefitting from the dividends,” minister Dar said in a statement.

“Efforts should be made to achieve further efficiencies with regard to implementation of other policy directives within the three organisations.” Finance minister was speaking at a meeting to review the coordination arrangements between the ministry of finance, SBP and FBR.

Governor SBP Ashraf Mahmood Wathra, Finance Secretary and Officiating Chairman FBR participated in the meeting and apprised the minister of various measures taken by the respective organisations to ensure seamless coordination amongst the three organisations. They briefed the minister on the mechanisms put in place for reconciliation of financial flows between the three organisations.

Dar appreciated the measures taken by the finance ministry, SBP and FBR. “Effective inter-organisational coordination is essential for smooth functioning of the government.” Officials of SBP and finance ministry attended the meeting.

