ABOHAR: A pigeon that had “infiltrated” into India from across the international border with Pakistan escaped allegedly due to the negligence of police in the Srivijaynagar district, reported foreign media on Thursday.

The news report quoting sources says the police had on Wednesday had captured the pigeon after a two-hour-long effort. The bird carried a tag which had “5547 Janbaz Khan” along with a phone number written on it. After putting the pigeon behind the “bars”, intelligence agencies were informed about the incident. But the police on Thursday evening said when a head constable lifted the small gate of the cage out of curiosity, the bird flew out. An alert was sounded immediately but witnesses finally reported that the pigeon disappeared in the sky towards the neighbouring country.

