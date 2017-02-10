Dr Shakil Afridi’s appeal hearing adjourned

PESHAWAR: The Fata Tribunal on Thursday again adjourned the hearing of appeal by Dr Shakil Afridi till April 12 as the prosecutor representing the political administration of Khyber Agency didn’t appear in the case.

The Fata Tribunal, comprising Chairman Sange Marjan Khan and members Hussainzada Khan and Atif Nazir, adjourned the case due to the non-availability of the prosecutor. It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Shakil Afridi’s review petition was not heard initially due to non-provision of the original record by the political administration. The adjournment of the case on Thursday was the sixth time it has happened due to absence of the prosecutor.

Dr Shakil Afridi had filed the review petition against the decision of the FCR commissioner in June 2014. There was no hearing into the case for long. Qamar Nadeem Afridi, counsel for Dr Shakil Afridi, said it was the 29th adjournment in the case.

The FCR commissioner, the appellate forum under the FCR, had on March 15, 2014 upheld the conviction of Dr Shakil Afridi for having links with the banned militant organisation Lashkar-i-Islam, headed by Mangal Bagh in Khyber Agency.

However, it reduced his original prison term awarded by the assistant political agent’s court in Khyber Agency from 33 to 23 years. The fine was reduced from Rs320,000 to Rs220,000. Dr Shakil Afridi challenged the decision of the commissioner by filing a review petition. The political administration of Khyber Agency also filed a revision petition against the reduction of 10 years from the sentence awarded to him by the Fata Tribunal.

The intelligence agencies took Dr Shakil Afridi into custody in May 2011 on suspicion of arranging a fake vaccination campaign at the behest of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Abbottabad to track down the al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden. However, he was not convicted on that charge. Instead, he was sentenced for links with the militant organization, Lashkar-i-Islam.

In his decision, the FCR commissioner had recommended to the government to try Dr Shakil Afridi on the charges of spying for the CIA in a proper court as he didn’t have jurisdiction to try him on these charges.

The assistant political agent, who is also the additional district magistrate of Bara, had convicted Dr Shakil Afridi on May 23, 2012 for his involvement in anti-state activities by supporting the Lashkar-i-Islam.

He was sentenced on different counts to a total of 33 years imprisonment with a fine of Rs320,000. Later, the FCR Commissioner reduced his conviction to 23 years. Dr Shakil Afridi pleaded in the petition that he was denied the right to a fair trial and was convicted by the assistant political agent on flimsy grounds.

The US government has continued to put pressure on Pakistan to secure the release of Dr Shakil Afridi. The US cut 33 million dollars from the aid being given to Pakistan after Dr Shakil Afridi was convicted.

Donald Trump had declared during his election campaign that he would force Pakistan to release Dr Shakil Afridi within two minutes after his installation as President. However, he has remained quiet on this issue despite the passage of almost 20 days after becoming the President of the US.

