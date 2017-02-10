NEW DELHI: Asserting that it wishes to have good neighbourly relations with

Pakistan, the Indian government has said it remained in touch with it through bilateral diplomatic channels, including addressing all urgent humanitarian issues even after the cancellation of foreign secretary-level talks as agreed in December 2015.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said the talks envisaged between Indo-Pak foreign secretaries to decide the modalities of the Composite Bilateral Dialogue, agreed during her visit to Islamabad in December 2015, could not take place due to the terrorist attack on Pathankot airbase in January 2016 and other attacks. Pakistan has denied any role in such attacks.

0



0







In touch with Pakistan at diplomatic level, says Indian minister was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 10, 2017 and was last updated on February 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185355-In-touch-with-Pakistan-at-diplomatic-level-says-Indian-minister/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "In touch with Pakistan at diplomatic level, says Indian minister" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185355-In-touch-with-Pakistan-at-diplomatic-level-says-Indian-minister.