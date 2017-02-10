Print Story
NEW DELHI: Asserting that it wishes to have good neighbourly relations with
Pakistan, the Indian government has said it remained in touch with it through bilateral diplomatic channels, including addressing all urgent humanitarian issues even after the cancellation of foreign secretary-level talks as agreed in December 2015.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said the talks envisaged between Indo-Pak foreign secretaries to decide the modalities of the Composite Bilateral Dialogue, agreed during her visit to Islamabad in December 2015, could not take place due to the terrorist attack on Pathankot airbase in January 2016 and other attacks. Pakistan has denied any role in such attacks.