LONDON: Labour MP Naz Shah is putting pressure on the UK government to get justice for a British woman targeted in an alleged honour killing in Pakistan, reports foreign media. The Bradford West MP was due to meet with the home secretary this week to discuss the case of Samia Shahid, 28, a beautician from Bradford who was allegedly killed after she divorced and remarried against her family’s wishes.

