United overpower Zalmi

News Desk

DUBAI: Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi by three wickets in the first match of Pakistan Super League. Chasing a target of 173 in 18 overs, United overcome a daunting score with two balls to spare. Brad Haddin was the top scorer for United with 73, while Dewayne Smith managed 55 and Watson 25. Earlier, Zalmi scored 190 runs for the loss of 90 in the allotted 20 overs thanks to a blistering knock by Kamran Akmal who clobbered 88 runs from 48 balls. However, the target was revised for United due to a rain interruption.

SHC summons Sindh govt officials

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court’s Sukkur Circuit Bench has summoned Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary Finance Sindh, Secretary Works and Services, Secretary Public Health Sindh, Commissioner Sukkur, DC Khairpur on February 23. A constitutional petition was filed by MPA Syed Rashid Shah against them. The petitioner alleged that corruption worth billions of rupees was committed in development schemes. The petitioner, through his Counsel Advocate Manzoor Ansari, maintained that revised tenders for many development schemes were arranged to fill own pockets. He also maintained that the opposition members of the PML-F were totally ignored from the MPAs schemes. He also alleged that there was duplication in development works. He said that 70 percent population of Khairpur was deprived of drinking water and other basic facilities. He added that these politically motivated schemes were executed instead of providing people basic amenities of life.

Khairpur college wall collapses

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: The compound wall of the Government College for Women, Khairpur, collapsed here on Wednesday. The Principal, Farzana Naheed Shah, said that owing to such issues the parents of the girls were now reluctant to send their girls to the college. She said that many times she had approached the authorities, including district administration for the construction of the portion of the compound wall, but to no avail.

Sindh University student dies

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: A student fell from a private bus of Sindh University and died on the spot here on Wednesday. Jahanzeb Arain, resident of Tando Allahyar, was a student of BCS and died after he fell from a private bus of Sindh University.

Media asked to leave Kinnaird College function

By our correspondent

LAHORE: An unpleasant situation developed at a ceremony at Kinnaird College on Thursday where National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was the chief guest. The speaker requested electronic media persons to leave the hall if they wanted to take the footage as the event was supposed to be private. The media persons informed the speaker that the PID had invited them to cover the event. Earlier, some media teams faced difficulty to get an access to the college to cover the event. A Kinnaird College (KC) faculty member, seeking anonymity, said the college administration had not invited the media as the event was supposed to be a Q+A session between the students and the chief guest only.

Nurses demand utility, time scale allowances

By our correspondent

Islamabad: Following in the footsteps of their counterparts in Karachi, nurses working in Islamabad’s hospitals also took to the streets here on Thursday to draw the government’s attention towards their demands. Grant of utility allowance and time scale allowance are the two key demands made by nurses of the capital city’s hospitals. The nurses have urged the government to meet their demands within the next one month, failing which they have threatened to launch a nationwide protest.

LAHORE: PMA is concerned about the nurses’ problems, and they are protesting in streets for their demands. At the moment there are over 90,000 nurses in the country to take care of more than 200 million people of the country. The nursing profession is the backbone of healthcare in any country. As per rule there should be a ratio of five nurses per doctor for smooth running to healthcare, but unfortunately due to the dearth of nurses in the country, the ratio is less than 0.5 nurse/doctor.

