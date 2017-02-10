NEW DELHI: Senior Congress MP Veerappa Moily has claimed in Lok Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had followed Pakistan in implementing the demonetisation policy.

Opening the discussion on the budget in the House, Moily said the three reasons enumerated by Modi for the move — fighting corruption, black money and fake currency — were the same as stated by Pakistan when the neighbouring country took a similar decision in June 2015.

