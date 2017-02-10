MANSEHRA: Five persons, including a couple, were killed when a vehicle skidded off the road and fell into Indus River in Pattan area of Lower Kohistan on Thursday.

“Body of a woman has been recovered while search for the others is in progress,” Alam Khan, head of the local police control room, told reporters. The car was carrying passengers from Gilgit to Rawalpindi.

Those who drowned were identified as Mian Arsalan, said to be a driver and belonging to Taxila, Mohammad Ramazan and his wife Bibi, Mohammad Waseemul Haq and Farman Ali, residents of Gilgit.

People rushed to the scene after the incident and managed to fish out the body of Bibi. Abdul Hakeem, a resident in Pattan area of Lower Kohistan, said that such incidents have been frequently happening in Pattan for the last couple of months as drivers sometimes fall asleep or they are unaware of the risky road condition there.

0



0







Five killed in Pattan accident was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 10, 2017 and was last updated on February 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185332-Five-killed-in-Pattan-accident/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Five killed in Pattan accident" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185332-Five-killed-in-Pattan-accident.