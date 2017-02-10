LAHORE: Norwegian Ambassador Tore Nedrebo met Director General Strategic Reforms Unit (SRU) Salman Sufi at the office of Chief Minister’s Reforms Unit and agreed on efforts of mutual collaboration.

DG Salman Sufi received the ambassador on his arrival at Reforms Unit Office. A detailed briefing was given to the ambassador regarding the project under Strategic Reforms Unit in Punjab. Norwegian Ambassador expressed keen interest in the project and assured his full

cooperation.

It is worth mentioning that Director General SRU visited Norway last year for case studies about VAWC for eliminating violence against women and the visit of Norwegian Ambassador is part of it. Salman Sufi informed that first VAWC will start working in Multan during the current year.

The ambassador stressed the need of multifarious cooperation with SRU and expressed deep interest in collaboration on setting up of VAW centres with the cooperation of Norwegian Stogner Police Station and Ministry of Justice.

