Islamabad: Brigadier General Birame DIOP, Chief of Air Staff of Senegalese Air Force visited Air Headquarters here on Thursday, says a press release.

On his arrival at Air Headquarters, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. The visiting dignitary called on the air chief in his office. Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

The chief of Senegalese Air Force lauded the sound professionalism of Pakistan Air Force personnel and expressed his desire to enhance the mutual cooperation between the two air forces. Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman offered all out support to the Senegalese Air Force.

