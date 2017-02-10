NEW DELHI: Indian Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju has said that more than 1,200 Pakistani minority members have applied for Indian citizenship and more than 12,800 Pakistanis have applied for Long Term Visa (LTV), according to a report published in the world media.

“In 2016, as per information available on this Ministry’s IVFRT (Immigration, Visa and Foreigners Registration and Tracking) online module, more than 12,800 applications for Long Term Visa and more than 1,200 applications for grant of citizenship to Pakistan minorities have been received across the country, including Chhattisgarh,” the minister told the Rajya Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha was also informed that some Pakistani nationals belonging to Hindu and Sikh communities, who came to India on pilgrim visa, have not returned to their country. "Pilgrim visa is granted to Pakistani nationals to visit religious shrines in India. It has been reported that some Pakistani nationals belonging to minority communities in Pakistan, mainly Hindus and Sikhs, who came to India on Group Pilgrim Visa have not returned to Pakistan," the assembly was told.

