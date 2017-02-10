TORONTO: There is an increased coordination between Khalistani and pro-Pakistan Kashmiri groups, particularly in organising anti-India protests in countries such as Canada, according to a report published in the world media.

While such protests have been staged in the recent past in London and New York, this “new trend”, according to one Indian official, has become evident in the Greater Toronto Area. The latest joint protest was staged at Brampton, a suburb of Toronto. The groups participating in that protest were the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Canada, United Front of Sikhs and Jammu Kashmir Diaspora Alliance.

Last year, these groups highlighted the killing of Kashmiri leader Burhan Wani. Shouting slogans against the Indian government in downtown Toronto, the organisers pointed to the “murder of the liberation leader of Maqbooza (occupied) Kashmir Burhan Muzaffar Wani”.

Another protest was held in front of the Indian consulate in Toronto to “raise concern over Indian forces committing genocide of Kashmiri people in Indian occupied Kashmir” and the announcement for that had described Wani as a “freedom fighter”. The group, Friend of Kashmir, had joined that protest.

A group with a similar name organised a Kashmir Black Day event at the Pakistani consulate in Toronto in November. Yousafzai said, “They (Khalistanis) have their own grievances; they don’t want to stay with India. We have our own grievances, we have a very known case.”

In a blog post this January, Yousafzai wrote: “Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir. A strong Pakistan is a guarantee for liberation of Maqbooza Jammu Kashmir from Indian occupation.”

In an earlier blog post, he mentioned that he spoke at the Pakistan consulate and said that, “Pakistan is determined to liberate the remaining 42,000 square miles which is known as Maqbooza Kashmir under Indian occupation along with the 12 million Kashmiris which are the rightful citizens of Pakistan.”

