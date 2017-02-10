Muzaffarnagar gang-rape

NEW DELHI: Amnesty International’s India chapter on Thursday released a report highlighting the plight of gang-rape survivors of the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and the delay in the trial of these cases, reported foreign media.

The report – Losing Faith: The Muzaffarnagar gang-rape survivors’ struggle for justice – said the state government failed to protect the women from threats and intimidation and even to inform them about the status of their cases.

Vrinda Grover, who represented the victims in the Supreme Court, said, “This is the first case where Section 376 (2) (g) of the Indian Penal Code has been invoked in the FIR since the law was amended.”

“State machinery is not working in favour of women victims. There was a deliberate design to not allow these cases to move forward. The delay was deliberate and this is an example of institutional complicity. The scenario is changing today as the rape survivor is standing against the wrong and demanding justice,” she added.

With the Uttar Pradesh elections around the corner, Amnesty said the new state government should ensure that those responsible for the crime were brought to justice and the survivors provided with effective legal assistance and rehabilitation. “This is the most appropriate time to release the report because we are not here to listen to empty slogans by political parties. This is the time that they act speedily to give women their rights,” Grover said.

“Provide survivors effective legal assistance and services, keep them informed of the status of investigations and prosecutions, and address any concerns they may have. Ensure that survivors are provided adequate rehabilitation compensation, and other measures of reparation, and that their economic and social needs are met,” Amnesty recommended. It has also recommended the Centre to enact a robust law to respond to communal violence and a comprehensive victim and witness protection program among others.

