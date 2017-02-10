NEW DELHI: India continued to languish at the bottom of a global index of intellectual property (IP) rights in 2016, according to a report published in the world press. A recent court order that permitted photocopying of copyrighted books did not help matters either.

India ranked 43 out of 45 countries in the US Chamber of Commerce’s (USCC) annual IP index, just above Pakistan, which was added to the index this year, and Venezuela. Last year, India was placed 37 out of 38 countries. The US continues to be on top of the index.

“Although India has made incremental progress, the government needs to build upon the positive rhetoric of its IPR policy with the substantial legislative reforms that innovators need. Reforms can improve its reputation as a destination for doing business, foreign businesses’ ability to invest in and “Make in India,” and India’s own innovative industries,” said David Hirschmann, president and CEO of the Global IP Centre, USCC in a press statement.

The index ranked countries based on points received on various aspects of patents, copyrights, trademarks, trade secrets and market access, enforcement, and ratification of international treaties.

