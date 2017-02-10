Briefs

Husband kills wife in Swat

Our correspondent

MINGORA: A man allegedly shot dead his wife over a domestic issue at Matta tehsil in Swat district on Thursday, police said. They said one Said Jamal allegedly fired at his wife Musarrat Shaheen Bibi at his house in Shaltalano Killay in Chuparyal area, killing her instantly. The accused managed to flee the scene. The body was shifted to a hospital in Matta for autopsy and later handed over to the family members for burial. The police registered the case and started investigation.

Workshop

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: A quality assurance workshop on the Institutional Performance Evaluation (IPE) was organised by the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) at the CECOS University of IT & Emerging Sciences Peshawar.Deputy Director (QEC) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar Mahwish Asmatullah was the guest speaker. CECOS University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Riaz Khattak, Director QEC Prof Dr Naseer Ahmad, Deputy Director QEC, coordinators and administration staff attended the workshop.The IPE comes under External Quality Assurance and covers all the function and policies of a university.

